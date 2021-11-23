Morgan Stanley Buys 45,233 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Steven Madden worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Steven Madden by 15.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,154,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Steven Madden stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

