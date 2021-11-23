Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $14,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.