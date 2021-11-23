Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $14,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 87,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90.

