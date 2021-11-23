Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 344,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of EchoStar worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

