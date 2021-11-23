Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,882 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 202,796 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 278,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 77,767 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of PBH opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

