Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,622 shares of company stock worth $2,654,711. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.