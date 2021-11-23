Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.59% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.3% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 33.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

MYC opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

