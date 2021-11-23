Morgan Stanley Has $14.51 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Sonoco Products worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.43%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

