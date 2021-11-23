Morgan Stanley Has $14.66 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Credit Acceptance worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,582,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $649.93 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $283.92 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $623.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.89.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total transaction of $17,223,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,476 shares of company stock valued at $47,864,847. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

