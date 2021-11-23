Morgan Stanley Has $14.71 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 630,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 126,053 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.