Morgan Stanley Has $15.06 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,590,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after buying an additional 424,780 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker stock opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.