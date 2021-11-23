Morgan Stanley Has $15.18 Million Stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.12% of Passage Bio worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PASG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $416.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

