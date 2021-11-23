Morgan Stanley Has $15.19 Million Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Uniti Group worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 505.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 70,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 98.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

