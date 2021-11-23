Morgan Stanley Has $15.21 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of MSA Safety worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after buying an additional 144,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,543,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,288,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 23.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,846,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,952. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE MSA opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.25 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

