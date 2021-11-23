Morgan Stanley Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after buying an additional 312,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 466,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 106,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,850 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

