Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $98,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

