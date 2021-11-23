Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Replimune Group worth $15,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $10,515,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 153.5% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 81,548 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after buying an additional 61,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 17,289 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $525,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 2,441 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $81,773.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,219 shares of company stock worth $4,293,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

