Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 148.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Avid Bioservices worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDMO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CDMO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.80 and a beta of 2.29. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,895 shares of company stock worth $249,481. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

