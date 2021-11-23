Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Summit Materials worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after buying an additional 1,281,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 173.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,687,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 651,957 shares during the last quarter.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

