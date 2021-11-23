Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GE. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $101.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.31, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.