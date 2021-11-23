Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 433,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Wendy’s worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Wendy’s by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wendy’s by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wendy’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 872,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,280,639. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

