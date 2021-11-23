Morgan Stanley Purchases 25,227 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 109.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $160,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,192 shares of company stock worth $8,585,596. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.15. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.17 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

