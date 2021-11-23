Morgan Stanley Purchases 35,411 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.36% of Calavo Growers worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 546,875 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CVGW opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $745.52 million, a PE ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.49%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.