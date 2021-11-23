Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,065 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.24% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $117,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $357,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.72. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $171.95 and a 12 month high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

