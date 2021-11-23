Morgan Stanley Purchases 654,998 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 254.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 654,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,010. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

