Morgan Stanley Raises Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.50% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 169.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $83.25 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.