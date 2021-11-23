Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Guess? worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.