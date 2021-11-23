Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of SSR Mining worth $14,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Amundi purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $19,266,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 2.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of SSRM opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

