Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.37% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth $2,197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 249.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th.

