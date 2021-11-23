Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.87% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

