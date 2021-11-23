Morgan Stanley Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $43.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.
Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $42.10.
In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 80.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,255,000 after buying an additional 93,523 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 87.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $5,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
