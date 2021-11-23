Morgan Stanley Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $43.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 80.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,255,000 after buying an additional 93,523 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 87.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $5,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.