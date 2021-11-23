Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of LCI Industries worth $15,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 26.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in LCI Industries by 11,785.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LCI Industries by 403.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LCII opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $122.99 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

