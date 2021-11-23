Morgan Stanley Sells 107,809 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,809 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Trinity Industries worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 957,352 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of TRN stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -129.23%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.