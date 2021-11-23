Morgan Stanley Sells 72,533 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Renewable Energy Group worth $15,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 802,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after buying an additional 289,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $13,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154 over the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGI stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

