Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,778 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $2,528,005.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

MORN stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.31. 1,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,435. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.71.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 59.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

