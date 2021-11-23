MORPHOSE (MORPH) Market Capitalization Hits $33,223.31

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One MORPHOSE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MORPHOSE has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. MORPHOSE has a total market cap of $33,223.31 and approximately $11.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00090095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.10 or 0.07473046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,189.62 or 0.99667054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MORPHOSE

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,081 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

Buying and Selling MORPHOSE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MORPHOSE directly using US dollars.

