MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.56

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MorphoSys by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MorphoSys by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 69,208 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

