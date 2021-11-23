MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Shares Down 12.3%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) shares traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.22 and last traded at $38.22. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16.

MorphoSys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPSYF)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.