Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.20 million.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $919.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $40.72.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. Research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on MOV. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.