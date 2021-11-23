Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up to $39.91

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.91, but opened at $41.19. Movado Group shares last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 765 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Movado Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,798 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 130,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.