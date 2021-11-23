MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director William M. Lambert Sells 5,080 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William M. Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSA Safety alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00.

MSA Safety stock remained flat at $$154.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,047. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $141.25 and a one year high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.97.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after purchasing an additional 144,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.