MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director William M. Lambert Sells 54,690 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William M. Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00.

Shares of MSA stock remained flat at $$154.10 on Tuesday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.97. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.25 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 129.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

