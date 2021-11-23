mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.13 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,743.23 or 0.99088404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00056709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00044864 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.90 or 0.00551645 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000160 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

