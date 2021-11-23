Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $307.05

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.05 ($4.01) and traded as low as GBX 300.50 ($3.93). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 302 ($3.95), with a volume of 833 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mulberry Group in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 296.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 307.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90. The firm has a market cap of £181.43 million and a P/E ratio of 37.75.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.