Multiplier Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $196,408.83 and $2,538.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00073678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.84 or 0.07446441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,197.04 or 0.99889900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.