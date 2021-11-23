Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Up 5.8%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.74. Approximately 28,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,900,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

