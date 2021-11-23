MXC (MXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $117.99 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $117.99 million and $7.02 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.31 or 0.00410885 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000156 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001483 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $692.88 or 0.01199690 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.