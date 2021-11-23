My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $2.28 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00003960 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $15.71 million and $4.26 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00070592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.24 or 0.07489423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.78 or 0.99768013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

