MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $873.18 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $23.34 or 0.00041107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 76.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $714.20 million and $873.18 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00234940 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00088408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

