Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.19% of Nabors Industries worth $20,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($22.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

